‘Sunrise on the reaping’ to reveal Haymitch’s dark past in New hunger games movie

Lionsgate has announced its next Hunger Games film, Sunrise on the Reaping, set to release on November 20, 2026. This prequel will focus on a young Haymitch Abernathy and his traumatic journey during the 50th Hunger Games.

Unlike The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, this story dives deeper into the franchise’s history and features more connections to the original saga. Fans will finally see what shaped Haymitch into the bitter, broken mentor he became.

Rising star Joseph Zada plays young Haymitch, while Whitney Peak stars as his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. Mckenna Grace and Jesse Plemons also join the cast, with Plemons playing a young Plutarch Heavensbee.

Director Francis Lawrence returns to maintain the dark tone and rich visuals of the original series. With a gripping backstory and beloved characters, this film promises an emotional return to Panem.