Senior BJP Subramanian Swamy urges Modi to resign over foreign policy failures

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has called for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Swamy criticized the leadership over repeated failures in handling foreign policy, especially regarding China and Pakistan.

He argued that India has become isolated in the region, with countries like China and Türkiye openly supporting Pakistan. Swamy blamed Modi and Shah for surrendering on key issues involving neighboring countries, including the Maldives and Bangladesh.

The BJP leader particularly condemned Modi’s decision to give Ladakh to China. He claimed that the decision was made without proper approval from the Indian Parliament. Swamy called for the cancellation of the revised Ladakh agreement made last year.

Swamy’s remarks reflect growing dissent within the BJP. He stated that India needs new leadership to address these pressing foreign policy challenges. His call for change highlights internal concerns over the government’s diplomatic approach.