Govt making efforts to resolve issues of mine workers: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan Tuesday said that government was making efforts to resolve issues of workers and provide their families basic amenities of life.

He was chairing a meeting at KP Labor Department here and discussed problems of mine workers. Secretary Labor, officials of Employees Social Security Institution and Workers Welfare Board besides representative of Mine Workers Federation attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the minister was informed about problems of mine workers including inadequate residential and health facilities, marriage and death grant and educational assistance to their children.

He directed authorities concerned to take prompt steps for facilitation of workers and steps for their welfare.

He said that government was not oblivious to problems of workers adding that they would be provided help and assistance.