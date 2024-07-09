57th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah observed

The 57th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed on Tuesday with profound respect and honor where the nation paid rich tribute to her outstanding efforts in the fight for Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in the Pakistan Movement. She was born in Karachi on July 31, 1893. She played a pivotal role in the movement of Pakistan and worked side by side with her brother Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier. After obtaining a dental degree from Kolkata University, she accompanied Muhammad Ali Jinnah taking active participation in politics. During the transfer of power in 1947, Jinnah formed the Women’s Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women’ Association (APWA). Fatima Jinnah passed away on 9th July 1967 and was laid to rest next to her brother at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.