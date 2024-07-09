Agreement signed for setting up pediatric emergency, telemedicine centers in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with Child Life Foundation for establishment of pediatric emergency and telemedicine centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister of Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, signed Letter of Understanding with CEO Child Life Foundation, Ahsan Rabbani at a ceremony. Other participants included Secretary Health Adil Shah, DG Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director Generals, Director Public Health, Irshad Roghani and other relevant officials.

Speaking to media persons, Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that this initiative will establish pediatric emergency and telemedicine centers in all districts of the province, which will be operational from tonight.

He added that pediatric emergencies will be established in hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which will be staffed by pediatric specialists.

Through telemedicine centers, expert doctors will be available to provide treatment to children from any corner of the province through video link. “The children of the province deserve standard treatment, and we are taking every possible step to achieve this goal.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah in KP load of child patients was much more than other provinces because of presence of Afghan refugees. The initiative will not only benefit patients of KP but also of Afghanistan who arrive here in drove on daily basis, he added. CEO Child Life Foundation, Ahsan Rabani said that this initiative will provide timely treatment facilities to children.

In any complicated case, pediatric experts from across Pakistan will be available to provide expert opinion on call. This initiative will significantly reduce the mortality rate of children. The telemedicine setup will start functioning in all hospitals from tonight, he reiterated. FCPS pediatricians will be available 24/7 to provide guidance on treatment.