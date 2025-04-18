 Trump administration releases RFK assassination files

The Trump administration has started releasing classified files related to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. This release includes over 10,000 pages of documents, sparking renewed interest in the case. The first batch became available online on April 18, and more files are expected in the coming months.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard oversees this declassification effort. She emphasized that it shows the administration’s commitment to transparency. Gabbard stated, “For the first time, the American people will have the opportunity to review the federal government’s investigation.”

The newly released files are available through the National Archives with limited redactions for privacy reasons. Gabbard also mentioned that an additional 50,000 pages related to the assassination are stored by the FBI and CIA and will be reviewed soon.

The assassination took place in Los Angeles in June 1968. Sirhan Sirhan was arrested and convicted for the murder. Some researchers question the initial investigation, citing conflicting witness accounts and evidence of more bullets. As the files emerge, they may provide new insights or raise further questions about the case.