Over 170 arrested after mob attacks on fast-food outlets

Police in Pakistan have detained at least 178 suspects following attacks on branches of a US-based fast-food chain. These incidents occurred in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, over the past few weeks. Armed demonstrators vandalized at least 11 outlets, causing significant property damage.

In response to the unrest, authorities have increased security, especially in Lahore. Police are actively monitoring 27 outlets after two were attacked and five attempts were prevented. Senior police official Faisal Kamran stated, “We are investigating the role of different individuals and groups in these attacks.”

Among those arrested, 11 suspects were captured in Lahore, including a member of a political group. However, the group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) denied any involvement. TLP spokesperson Rehan Mohsin Khan said the party supports boycotts of Israeli products but did not call for targeted protests against the fast-food chain.

These attacks come amid widespread boycotts and demonstrations against Western brands linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While the fast-food chain and its parent company have remained silent on the incidents, businesses in affected areas are reinforcing security measures.