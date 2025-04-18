Nameer Khan bids farewell to Qarz e Jaan ahead of finale

As one of Pakistan’s most talked-about dramas, Qarz e Jaan prepares to air its final episode on Sunday, April 20, fans are already feeling the emotional impact, especially after a key cast member officially said his goodbye.

Namer Khan, who played the audience favourite Ammar Bakhtiyar, shared a touching farewell on Instagram. Posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set, he wrote simply, “Leaving soon.”

His subtle but emotional post quickly gained attention from fans who praised his performance throughout the series, particularly in the most recent, emotionally charged episodes.

Starring Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan, the drama has maintained high ratings since its premiere. Written by Rabia Razzaque, directed by Saqib Khan, and produced by Momina Duraid, Qarz e Jaan weaves a compelling story of love, sacrifice, and redemption. The drama’s final episodes have been described as a “rollercoaster of emotions,” bringing closure to long-running character arcs.

Usama Khan, who played Burhan, also took to Instagram to confirm the finale date, sharing a heartfelt BTS video from the set.

“It’s been a journey filled with love, loss, and unforgettable memories,” one fan commented under Usama’s post.

The ensemble cast, featuring veteran actors like Deepak Perwani, Sakina Samo, Tazeen Hussain, Faisal Rehman, and Anika Zulfiqar, contributed significantly to the drama’s emotional depth and popularity.

As the final episode nears, fans are preparing for a bittersweet farewell to a story and cast that have resonated deeply with viewers across the globe.