Ashab Irfan wins St. Louis open 2025 squash championship

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan celebrated a major victory by winning his first international squash title at the St. Louis Open 2025. He faced England’s Charlie Lee in the final and won decisively in straight sets. The match took place in Missouri and ended with scores of 11-7, 11-2, and 11-7.

Irfan, 20, impressed the crowd with his exceptional skill and control, finishing the match in just 37 minutes. Before this tournament, he ranked 66th in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Rankings. His performance demonstrates his potential as a rising star in squash.

Following the match, coach Irfan Jahanzeb Masood praised Irfan’s hard work and determination. He said, “This victory is a testament to Ashab’s relentless effort. It’s a sign of a bright future for Pakistani squash.” Masood also mentioned that this win could boost Irfan’s ranking to 57th, helping him qualify for more prestigious competitions.

The Pakistan Squash Federation celebrated Irfan’s success as a significant achievement for the country. Officials called it a moment of pride for Pakistani sports, highlighting his victory as a major boost for national aspirations on the global squash circuit.