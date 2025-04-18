Arshad Warsi and Shahrukh Khan to star together in a movie

Popular Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has reportedly joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) much-awaited film King. The news has created quite a buzz, especially because this is the first time Arshad Warsi and Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen in full roles.

King has already grabbed attention since it was first announced last year. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, the man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan. Plus it marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. Suhana earlier made her acting debut with The Archies on OTT.

Now, a new report by Peeping Moon has added more excitement to the project. The report says Arshad Warsi has taken on an important role in the film, though details about his character are still being kept secret.

SRK and Arshad Warsi have been friends for many years. Although Shah Rukh had a guest appearance in Arshad Warsi’s 2005 film Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, this will be the first time the two will act together in a film where both have major roles.

King is being made under SRK’s own production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma, who recently gained fame from Munjya.

With Arshad Warsi now on board, fans are even more excited to see what King will bring to the big screen.

Earlier, actor Sunny Deol expressed his willingness to do a film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, 33 years after working together in ‘Darr.’

The actors starred in 1993’s hit ‘Darr’; however, the film made headlines for their bitter relationship on set. While the movie proved a success at the box office, Sunny Deol reportedly protested the way his character was portrayed, as compared with SRK’s character. Sunny was the hero of the film, while SRK, despite playing a grey character, was given the top billing. The disagreement widened the gap between the two Bollywood actors, who reportedly did not speak to each other for 16 years. While they buried the hatchet and reconciled in the later years, Sunny Deo and Shah Rukh Khan never co-starred in a film.