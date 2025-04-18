Weekly inflation eases by 0.69% as food prices drop

Pakistan’s short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), decreased by 0.69% during the week ending April 17, 2025. This information was released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday. Compared to the same week last year, inflation has dropped by 2.72%.

The decline in inflation was largely influenced by lower prices of essential food items. Significant price drops were observed in key items, including a 22.77% decrease in tomatoes, an 11.05% drop in chicken, a 9.82% reduction in onions, and a 2.37% decline in wheat flour. On the other hand, certain clothing materials, as well as some pulses and meats, experienced slight price increases.

Among the 51 items monitored, 16 saw price increases, while 18 experienced declines. Meanwhile, 17 items remained unchanged in price. The drop in inflation was most significant for the lowest income group, which saw a decline of 0.80%. However, the highest income group experienced a slight rise of 0.64%.

Additionally, the average price of a 50 kg bag of Sona urea fell by 0.58%, reaching Rs4,936. Conversely, cement prices increased by 0.55% week-on-week to Rs1,217, representing a 15.77% rise compared to last year.