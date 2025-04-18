Cement sector and Asian markets drive PSX gains

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoyed a strong day on Thursday, with the KSE-100 index soaring nearly 900 points. This surge stemmed from positive economic data and rising trends in Asian markets. A record current account surplus of $1.195 billion in March 2025 boosted investor confidence and played a significant role in the day’s performance.

Investor sentiment was further lifted by the upgrade of Pakistan’s long-term currency rating to “B-” with a stable outlook. This indicated better creditworthiness and overall economic stability. Initially, trading started positively but dipped to an intra-day low of 115,818 before recovering to a high of 117,216, driven primarily by strong cement sector performance.

Key stocks, including United Bank, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), and Maple Leaf Cement, propelled the index higher. Analysts noted that the PSX outlook remains positive following a successful IMF review, which is expected to encourage further investment. A 15% increase in cement prices also supported this upward trend.

The trading volume reached 408.1 million shares, with Maple Leaf Cement leading the pack. Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs41.5 million during the session. Overall, 212 stocks closed higher while 172 declined, indicating a robust trading environment amidst a positive backdrop of economic indicators.