Ukraine’s Prime Minister heads to Washington for key minerals deal talks

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal will visit Washington next week for crucial talks with U.S. officials. The discussions aim to finalize a long-awaited minerals and resources deal by April 26. A memorandum released on Friday outlines the goal of completing this agreement, which had faced delays due to earlier clashes between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The proposed deal would allow the U.S. to receive royalty payments from Ukraine’s mining profits, compensating for aid provided by former President Joe Biden. According to the memorandum, Shmygal will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to support technical discussions on the agreement. The U.S. and Ukrainian negotiating teams are expected to report progress by April 26.

U.S. officials believe fostering American business interests in Ukraine will help deter future Russian aggression after a ceasefire. Ukraine, in turn, is pressing for solid military and security guarantees as part of any peace agreement.

As tensions continue, securing this minerals deal could mark a significant step in U.S.-Ukrainian relations and support for Ukraine’s defense efforts. Both nations are eager to move forward, as a successful outcome may strengthen ties amid ongoing challenges.