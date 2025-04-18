Ibrahim Ali Khan breaks silence on Palak Tiwari dating rumours

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, is making headlines-not just for his acting debut but also for his rumoured relationship with actress Palak Tiwari.

The duo has been at the centre of dating speculation ever since they were first spotted together by paparazzi in 2022.

The buzz intensified when they were seen attending a concert and vacationing in popular destinations like Goa and the Maldives, leading fans to believe there was more than friendship between the two.

While Palak had earlier addressed the rumours, saying, “We’re nice friends. He’s a sweet guy. That’s all.” Ibrahim had kept quiet until now.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim finally broke his silence. When asked about Palak, he simply said,

“She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.”

The brief but clear response echoes Palak’s previous statement, confirming once again that there’s no romance between them-just friendship.

Ibrahim’s debut film, Nadaaniyan, hit the screens recently but received a lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike. However, the young star isn’t slowing down-he’s gearing up for his next project, Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari is set to appear in the horror-comedy The Bhootnii, scheduled for release on May 1, 2025.