 New prices for naan and chapati set in Karachi

Karachi’s Commissioner has announced new prices for naan and chapati. A 100-gram chapati will cost 10 rupees. Meanwhile, a 120-gram naan will be priced at 15 rupees. Additional options include a 150-gram naan at 17 rupees and an 180-gram naan at 22 rupees.

The Commissioner, Syed Hassan Naqvi, emphasized that bread shop owners must display these prices clearly. He warned that charging more than these rates is illegal. Those who increase prices will face strict penalties.

To ensure compliance, a control room has been set up to monitor prices. The public is encouraged to report any violations. Quick action will be taken against those who break the rules.

In a related update, flour prices have dropped recently. The cost of low-grade flour fell by 17 rupees per kilogram, now priced at 66 rupees for wholesale. This reduction aims to ease the financial burden on citizens.