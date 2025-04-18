Palestinian journalist killed in israeli airstrike a day after cannes nomination

Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday. Tragically, she died along with nine family members, including her pregnant sister. The attack occurred in Gaza City, just one day after her documentary was nominated for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Hassouna was recognized for her impactful work documenting the destruction and suffering in Gaza. Her documentary, “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” focuses on her conversations with director Sepideh Farsi. It portrays a young woman capturing the devastation in her homeland.

Farsi expressed deep sadness over the loss and mentioned that Hassouna was arranging to travel to Cannes. She indicated concerns that Hassouna’s death might not be accidental, given the timing of the airstrike. The Israeli military claimed it targeted a Hamas officer, a statement that Farsi strongly disputed.

The international community mourns Hassouna’s passing. Her death highlights the dangers journalists face in conflict zones. Organizations supporting her work reiterated their commitment to sharing her story and the struggles of the people in Gaza.