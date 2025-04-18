KARACHI April 18, 2025: The formal inauguration of “Sultana Siddiqui Road” in North Nazimabad, District Central area of Karachi took place on the evening of April 18. To commemorate this memorable milestone a. celebetory ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi office. The attendees included Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem, Chairman Town Municipal Corporation North Nazimabad Atif Ali, CEO HUM Network Duraid Qureshi, Shunaid Qureshi, along with a large number of city dignitaries, government officers, media representatives and the management of HUM Network.

The ceremony was conducted by Abeel Khan, who while reminiscing about the great metropolis, remarked: “Karachi has an important role in the development of Pakistan. The best era of Karachi was the seventies and eighties when development work was at its peak. Our educated people have played a major role in the planning and development of North Nazimabad. The most special thing about North Nazimabad is the parks and wide roads established in this block.” She said she was grateful to the Government of Sindh for acknowledging the services of President Sultana Siddiqui.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem said that Sultana Siddiqui is not only a respected figure in the media industry but also a shining example of women’s leadership in Pakistan. It is a matter of pride for all of us to have a road named after her. The city has come a long way in the last decade. We want to bring back the town of the past and are working for it. It is a very good practice to appreciate people from different walks of life of society. We want to encourage every sector.

Chairman Town Municipal Corporation Atif Ali while expressing his views said, “This step is not just the inauguration of a road, but a recognition of the struggle and achievements of a woman who set new standards in the world of media. That is why when this proposal was brought to me, I immediately took an interest in its implementation. This road is not only a recognition of Sultana Siddiqui’s services but also a symbol of the thinking under which women leadership is being promoted in Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, the CEO of HUM Network, Duraid Qureshi, thanked the Sindh government, district administration and all the distinguished guests and said, “It is a source of joy for me to see a road in the area where I lived for a long time being named after my mother. Serving society is our mission. Under this mission, we have so far modernized 10 schools in this town, while we are working to modernize 15 more schools by the end of the year.”

It should be remembered that Sultana Siddiqui is the first woman in Pakistan to establish and successfully run a complete media network. In 2004, she founded “HUM Network”, which today has become a strong organization comprising “HUM TV”, “HUM News” and other well-known channels.

This honor was given to her in recognition of her outstanding services in the media and efforts made for women’s empowerment.

In recognition of her services, she has also previously been awarded high awards like “Sitara-e- Imtiaz” and “Pride of Performance” by the Government of Pakistan. This award is not only a reflection of her personal success but also a message to women across Pakistan that if there is determination, any dream can be turned into a reality.

The event concluded with tea and mutual meetings between the participants.

-ENDS –