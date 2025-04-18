Rawalpindi man gets 37-year sentence for fake job scam

A court in Rawalpindi has sentenced a man to 37 years in prison for defrauding citizens with fake government job offers. The Special Judge Central, Abdul Rehman Arif, announced the verdict. Following the judgment, authorities immediately handcuffed the convict and took him into custody.

The convict, a government driver, extorted Rs4.66 million from a victim by promising a job in exchange for money. The court found strong evidence against him, leading to a guilty verdict.

In addition to the prison time, the court imposed a fine of Rs2 million on the convict. He is also required to pay Rs3.74 million in compensation to the individual he defrauded.

This case was brought to light by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Corruption Wing, which registered the complaint last year. The court’s decision highlights the seriousness of job scams and aims to deter similar fraudulent activities in the future.