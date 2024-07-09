CM Punjab approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting of the Energy Department, approved in-principle ‘Roshan Gharana Program’ under which solar panels would be provided to the consumers consuming up to 500 units of electricity.

The chief minister said that Punjab government will provide solar system to million of consumers consuming electricity from 50 to 500 units, adding that 90 percent of the cost of solar panel will be paid by the Punjab government, while the remaining 10 percent will be paid by the consumer.

The CM said in view of the rising cost of electricity and the energy crisis, it was decided to start ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme, under which solar panels will be provided to the customers in easy installments of five years. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We will not leave people alone in difficult situations.” She added, “We are trying to save people from the effects of past disasters.” She highlighted that after five years people will not have to face the current issues.

The CM also called a cabinet meeting tomorrow to formally approve ‘Roshan Gharana’ program of providing solar panels to the people. She said using a transparent procedure, solar systems will be given to the poorest families in Phase-I. She added in winter the installment of solar panel will be relatively less, the panel will only be supplied by the government. She said that as per user’s needs, ratio between government electricity and the electricity obtained from solar system would be determined.

Apex Committee: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the provincial Apex Committee. The meeting was also attended by Commander Lahore Corps, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other senior government, intelligence and military officers.

The forum took a holistic view of the prevailing security situation in the province and measures being taken to ensure public safety and national security in line with the revised National Action Plan.

Forum also reviewed comprehensive arrangements for the security of foreign nationals, including the Chinese employed on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province. The participants were also briefed on an elaborate security plan aimed at ensuring peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

Effective monitoring of the processions using high-tech gadgetry and tiered employment of various security forces will be done for effective security. The forum also held extensive discussion on monitoring mechanisms of floods during monsoon and short-term and long-term measures for the protection of people and livestock from anticipated floods including rescue and relief plans in various contingencies.

The forum resolved to continue unified efforts for ensuring public safety and well-being in the province.

New Islamic Year: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of new Islamic year.

The CM prayed that may the new Hijri year bring peace and blessings for Pakistan, Pakistani nation and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“On the start of new Hijri year, we reiterate our resolve to learn from the life and the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

The chief minister said: “We should pledge to strive for upholding principles of compassion, justice, unity and tolerance in all Muslim societies.” She added that the holy month of Muharram al-Haram reminds us of the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the Battle of Karbala is an example of unwavering courage, sacrifice and steadfastness in the face of cruelty. She prayed, “May the new Hijri year bring us peace, prosperity and happiness.”

The CM also prayed that may Allah Almighty grant freedom to the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir in the new Hijri year. She urged Muslims that on the beginning of New Islamic Year, embrace the spirit of brotherhood and pledge to make things easier for each other.