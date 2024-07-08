Load shedding worsens as power shortfall reaches 5,600MW

The country is grappling with a significant electricity shortfall of 5,600 megawatts, leading to extensive load shedding across both urban and rural areas. According to sources in the Power Division, the national power demand stands at 25,000MW, while production is lagging at 19,400MW. As a result, electricity load shedding has reached up to eight hours in urban areas and 10 hours in rural regions. In areas experiencing high line losses, residents are enduring even longer durations of 12 to 14 hours without power. Power generation breakdown, Hydropower sources: 700MW, Thermal power plants: 540MW, Private sector power plants: 7,600MW, Wind power plants: 900MW, Solar power plants: 172MW, Bagasse-based power: 123MW. Despite diverse sources of power generation, the supply remains insufficient to meet the soaring demand. With the ongoing load shedding, the daily life of citizens has been significantly disrupted, affecting businesses, education, and general well-being.