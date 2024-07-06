Section 144 imposed in Punjab

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province in view of Muharram Ul Haram security arrangements.

According to the spokesman for Home Department, a ban has been imposed on all sorts of innovations with reference to processions and majalis. A ban was also imposed on the display of lathies, knives, daggers, spears and any other article which may be used as a weapon of offence and combustible material at public places except where permitted by a competent authority.

The Punjab government has banned raising of slogans and making of visible signs or representation which may incite public sentiments or directly or indirectly hit the belief of any sect, community or group. Section 144 is also imposed on the dissemination of information through any system or device with the intent to glorify incite religious, sectarian hatred or uses abusive or derogatory remarks through any information system or device that advances or is likely to advance interfaith, sectarian or racial hatred. It is also forbidden to construct Morchas on rooftops of houses or other buildings situated at the route of processions and collection of stones, bricks, bottles and rubbish etc on procession routes.

The spokesperson said that occupation on the roofs of the shops and houses situated on either side of the routes at the time of processions & standing of spectators on the planks in front of shops is also banned. Section 144 is imposed on all these from 1st to 10th Muharram, whereas, pillion riding is banned from 7th to 10th Muharram. It’s pertinent to mention here that senior citizens, ladies and personnel of law enforcement agencies are given exemption from the ban on pillion riding.

Minister: Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced heightened security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

During his visit to Darbar Bibi Pak Daman on Saturday, he emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring safety of mourners. He outlined that the Punjab government would install ‘Niaz’ [free food] and ‘Sabeel’ [drinking water] stalls along the routes of Muharram congregations and processions. He noted that all procession routes would be closely monitored and that a control room would be established within the Home Department to oversee the security measures. “Ensuring the best arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram is a religious duty for all of us,” the minister stated.

During the visit, SP Civil Lines Police Abdul Hanan and Assistant Commissioner City Dr. Anam Fatima briefed the minister on the current security preparations. The minister also reviewed the ongoing expansion project at the Darbar.

Prominent figures from the Shia community, including Patron Supreme Shia Peace Committee Darbar Bibi Pak Daman Danish Naqvi, Chairman Agha Faraz, President Hasnain Kazmi, Vice Chairman Syed Ali Akhtar Naqvi, and General Secretary Mubarak Hussain, were also present.

IG Punjab: Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police has finalized security arrangements for Muharram gatherings and processions across all districts, including Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Anwar said that an extensive security strategy was developed to ensure the safety of processions and assemblies throughout the province. He assured that all districts would receive foolproof security measures during Muharram.

He said, more than 38,000 Majlis and over 10,700 processions were scheduled to take place in the province during the 10th of Muharram. To manage this, more than 457,000 officers and security personnel will be deployed from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram. “In the provincial capital alone, more than 28,000 officers and officials will be on duty each day of Ushra Muharram to ensure security,” Dr. Anwar stated.

He highlighted that over 66,000 volunteers will assist in securing the assemblies, while 45,000 volunteers will support the processions. He said personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Traffic Police, Dolphin Force, and Peru, along with other field formations, will also be involved in the security operations.

Dr. Anwar noted that 633 locations across Punjab, including 283 in Lahore, have been identified as flash points. Among these, 54 places in Lahore are classified as highly sensitive, and 229 as sensitive, warranting the deployment of additional personnel.

Control Room: In preparation for Muharram, the Punjab Home Department has inaugurated a dedicated control room at the Civil Secretariat to oversee security arrangements across districts.

Announced in an official statement, the control room will operate round-the-clock, connecting with district control rooms to monitor security during the sacred month. Operational from 1st Muharram, the initiative aims to enhance vigilance amidst security concerns.

Staffed in shifts and overseen by a Grade 17 officer, the control room is poised to receive visits from Punjab’s Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Home Secretary during Muharram. This proactive measure underscores Punjab’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for Muharram observances throughout the province.

Imambargahs: In preparation for Muharram, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has mandated increased security measures around main imambargahs in Lahore.

To ensure safety, blockades have been set up at multiple locations including seven in City Division, five in Cantt Division, eight in Civil Lines Divisionm, five in Iqbal Town, six in Sadar Division, several checkpoints at Model Town Division.

Security personnel are conducting thorough checks at these locations to monitor and control the movement of individuals and vehicles. Additionally, strict security is being provided to 36 significant imambargahs across the city. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has directed the police officials to remain alert and keep a close watch on any suspicious persons or items to prevent any distressing incidents.