Pakistan to send qualified nurses to address shortage of professionals in New York

Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phil Ramos and his delegation on Saturday met with Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi at the Ministry of Interior.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interests including education, health and increasing cooperation in policing and economic sectors.

Both sides also agreed to send qualified Pakistani nurses to New York for employment after completing the necessary process and the procedure will be finalized soon in this regard.

Deputy Speaker New York Assembly Phil Ramos told Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that there is a shortage of qualified nurses in America and Pakistan has a lot of potential in this regard.

Expressing his views Minister Mohsin Naqvi said he will take necessary steps to recruit qualified Pakistani nurses in New York.

The meeting also decided that a workable plan will be developed to utilize the opportunities to increase cooperation in the education, health and economic sectors.

The Deputy Speaker of the New York Assembly invited Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit New York.

He said that the Pakistani community in America is doing significant services in every field.

The people of both countries will benefit from the promotion of bilateral cooperation, said Deputy Speaker New York Assembly Phil Ramos.

Federal Minister emphasized that historical relations between Pakistan and America are deep and long-standing, spanning several decades.

He said that there are vast opportunities for collaboration in the areas of health, Education and economic development.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, he paid special attention to the nursing department in Punjab and doubled the number of nursing students, Mohsin Naqvi told Phil Ramos adding that a plan has been made to increase the number of nurses in Islamabad as well.

He assured Phil Ramos that immediate steps will be taken to send qualified Pakistani nurses to New York.

Naqvi informed Phil Ramos that during his recent visit to New York, positive discussions were held between the Islamabad Police and the New York Police Department to enhance cooperation and a delegation of Islamabad Police will visit New York soon.

“We will take immediate steps by identifying new areas to further enhance mutual cooperation”, Mohsin Naqvi assured Phil Ramos and said that he will personally monitor the actions taken at every place and at every level for the participant.

The delegation attended the meeting included New York Assembly member Alec Cransey, American Pakistani Public Affairs Chairman Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, President New York Chapter Tariq Khan, President Imtiaz Rahi, Director Dr. Parvez Iqbal, Former Executive Director Athar Tirmizi and Texas Vice President Dr. Khalid Mehmood.