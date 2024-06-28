Chinese tech giants drive innovation in Pakistan: Report

Pakistan’s digital transformation journey has been significantly influenced by China’s active role in driving digital investments and successful partnerships.

The participation of youth to transform Pakistan’s digital future has been seen as one of the top targets of the Chinese giants.

They have made transformative contributions to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects along with driving innovation in Pakistan’s ICT sector, says a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

As per Investopedia, a global financial media website, China’s five biggest software companies based on annual revenue are Huawei, JD.com, China Mobile, Alibaba, and Tencent.

Three of these IT giants, Huawei, Alibaba and China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) are playing a leading role in bringing huge investments and projects in partnership with the local communities.

Huawei, China’s leading global provider of ICT, leads a growing pack of Chinese companies operating in Pakistan. It has made significant contributions and investments in Pakistan’s IT sector.

The company has been actively involved in developing Pakistan’s ICT talent ecosystem since it began operating in the region in 1998 and played a crucial role in enhancing Pakistan’s IT infrastructure and high-tech talent pool.

It also partnered with Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission in a nationwide smart school initiative. During Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, a framework agreement was signed between Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Huawei, under which the company aimed to provide free IT training, including AI, to 200,000 Pakistani youth.

In addition, it will support safe-cities, e-governance, and digitization of the economy in Pakistan.

The company has been active in the Pakistani market for more than 25 years, driving digital innovations and investments while engaging with the country’s youth.

China Mobile Pakistan, branded as Zong 4G, a pioneer of mobile internet connectivity in Pakistan, has been a driving force in Pakistan’s digitalization journey, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic and digital future.

It was the first network to launch 4G services in Pakistan back in 2013.

They also successfully conducted 5G tests in 2020, making them a trailblazer in South Asia.

The company has invested over $3 billion in digital infrastructure. While, their extensive network of 14,000+ LTE-enabled sites ensures accessibility to digital services across the nation.

The sustainability efforts by China Mobile’s Zong 4G focus on digital intelligence, inclusive growth, and green initiatives.

They have positively impacted 6.6 million Pakistanis through various programs and collaborations, including empowering young people through the development of digital skills.

As the primary connectivity provider for the CPEC projects, its advanced technology has transformed business operations in the region.

Alibaba, the Chinese multinational conglomerate, has made significant investments and contributions in Pakistan’s e-commerce and technology sectors. In 2018, Alibaba acquired Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, Daraz. Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics service, recently entered Pakistan by launching two automated distribution centers in Karachi and Lahore. These smart distribution centers utilize advanced technology to enhance efficiency, reduce manual labor, and increase productivity. Alibaba, along with its affiliate Ant Financial and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, aims to foster growth in Pakistan’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).