MNA Zubair Khan Wazir takes over Waziristan grid station

In a dramatic turn of events, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Zair Khan Waziristan, accompanied by his supporters, stormed the Jandula Grid Station and forcibly restored power to the Sararoogh area of Upper Waziristan.

The region had been experiencing 22 hours of load shedding, prompting the MNA to take action. He entered the grid station, pressed a button, and restored power to Upper Waziristan for 12 hours.

MNA Waziristan stated that power will now be restored for 12 hours each in both FR Jandula and Upper Waziristan. He further announced that his men will be stationed at the Jandula Grid Station to ensure the power supply alternates accordingly. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the MNA entering the grid station with his supporters and pressing the button to initiate power supply to Sararoogh.

In the video, MNA Waziristan can be heard saying, “I am here today, standing at the Jandula Grid Station. The power supply for FR Jandula and Upper Waziristan originates from here. However, we have decided to implement a 12-hour load shedding schedule, with 12 hours of uninterrupted power supply.”

He added, “I have just pressed the button for the Upper Waziristan Sararoogh feeder. Insha’Allah, this will continue in a structured manner. 12 hours for FR Jandula and 12 hours for Upper Waziristan, the power supply will be continuous.” MNA Waziristan assured the public that there will be no disruption in the power supply and his men will be stationed at the grid station to ensure its smooth operation. The video concludes with the MNA’s supporters applauding his actions.