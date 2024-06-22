DG SCO inaugurates high-tech freelancing hub in Haveli

Special Communications Organization (SCO) has developed a new Freelancing Hub in Haveli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K). The initiative introduces cutting-edge technologies to local youth for development of niche skills and promotion of business enabling environment in IT domain. Major General Umar Ahmad Shah HI(M), DG SCO, officiated the opening, emphasizing SCO’s resolve to transform region’s IT landscape.

The newly established IT setup at Haveli joins six other Freelancing Hubs in AJ&K, located in Kel, Kamhora Ghambir along the Line of Control (LoC), Hattian, Goharabad, Khairowal, and Koniyon. All these hubs aim at harnessing IT potential of youth, and are connected with major / district level IT hubs for mutual sharing of expertise, skill development, and mentoring.

During inauguration, DG SCO Major General Umar Ahmad Shah remarked, “The launch of Freelancing Hub in Haveli demonstrates SCO’s commitment to empower local youth. It provides state-of-the-art IT facilities in a very conducive environment, with an objective to unlock youth potential. The purpose is to promote a digitally inclusive society. I anticipate that these facilities will contribute towards fostering IT skills and boosting local economy.”

The initiative to develop network of IT set ups across the region is a cornerstone of SCO’s broader strategy to transform IT landscape of AJ&K. By nurturing local talent and providing them with desired IT tools, SCO is playing a pivotal role in the economic and social development of AJ&K.