PTI picks Achakzai to lead talks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated on Wednesday that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics, emphasising the former ruling party’s desire for political dialogue.

Ahead of a party meeting at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, Gohar indicated openness to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Tehreek Tahaffuz-e- Ain-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief leading the negotiation efforts.

“We seek elections free from rigging and a robust judiciary,” Gohar said. The PTI chairman confirmed ongoing discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rahman, head of a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, expressing hope for his support. Gohar mentioned additional meetings with the JUI-F leader, noting, “Consensus is essential for national stability.” The PTI leader highlighted the party’s unique negotiation style, asserting, “Achakzai will act as he sees fit.”

Gohar dismissed any prior “guarantees” by PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that the political process will continue. He concluded by expressing optimism about the role of allies, “If they wish to advance this issue, it would be much better.” A day earlier, PTI decided that a delegation led by PkMAP chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai would negotiate with the government – for the sake of ‘political stability’ in the country, to grab back their ‘stolen’ mandate, and secure the release of the party’s incarcerated activists. However, the party clarified that the body would only hold talks with the rulers, reiterating its earlier stance of not striking a “deal”.

Speaking outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting with incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, the party’s incumbent chief, Barrister Gohar told the media that he as well as other party leaders had convinced the former premier that initiating a dialogue with the government was necessary and he had given the nod to move ahead with it.

He added that Imran was willing to take the course of forgiveness for what he had endured only so that the country could move ahead. Gohar said the PTI was repeatedly stressing the need for talks and the “power brokers” should listen to the party now.