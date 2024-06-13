Iranian Envoy, Governor KP discuss trade ties, vow to strengthen bilateral relations

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Ameri on Wednesday called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, and congratulated him on his appointment as governor.

He expressed special gratitude to the governor for visiting the Iranian consulate and expressing condolence on martyrdom of Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisi in the helicopter crash, saying that he was the first person to visit for condolence on the martyrdom of President Raisi, this gesture is unforgettable, he remarked.

During the discussion, Kundi prioritized the promotion of trade and emphasized the importance of communication between the Chamber of Commerce of KP and the Iranian Ministry of Commerce.

He praised President Raisi’s recent visit to Pakistan and expressed a desire to strengthen relations with Iran further adding that there was a history of relations between Pakistan Peoples Party and Iran at the political level.

He said there would be an exchange of delegations and the improvement of trade matters would lead to economic prosperity in both the countries, adding that like Balochistan, the market of Iranian products should be established in KP.

Kundi prayed for peaceful conduct of elections in Iran and said that he would visit Tehran after the Iranian presidential elections. The governor observed that visits of devotees to holy places in Iran could strengthen the bilateral and trader ties between the two countries.

He said that the former foreign minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had suggested a ferry service between Pakistan and Iran that would be affordable for the devotees as well as traders and business communities.

Speaking on this occasion, the ambassador of Iran said that Iran and Pakistan are connected in the relationship of religion, culture and Islamic brotherhood. “We are grateful for the love of the Pakistani people and the governor of KP.”

He said as soon as the new government would come to power in Iran the bilateral ties between the two countries would observe progress in several matters.

He appreciated the proposal of ferry service by Bilawal Bhutto and said the project of ferry service could be started to Charbahar, Bandar Abbas and other cities.

“We consider cooperation in all sectors, especially in the field of trade, to be very useful for both countries.”

He said that Iran enjoys ideal relations with all political parties of Pakistan but the relations with PPP are very important. The Iranian envoy appreciated the people of KP for their hospitality and special expertise and interest in trade. Referring to the release of the prisoners, he said that Iran had released twenty-eight prisoners and intended to cooperate further.

He invited KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to visit Iran and stressed the improvement of trade relations between the two countries.