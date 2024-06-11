RCB offers a 10% discount on tax deposit in June

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board announced a 10% tax rebate. Tax bills including property and other taxes have been distributed among the payers by the RCB officials. According to the details, the 10% discount on the payment of T-tax and other taxes can be availed by depositing the taxes by 30th June 2024. The Secretary RCB Rasheed Saqib informed that the tax vouchers were also available in RCB offices in case anyone didn’t receive. He urged the public to fulfill their national duty and enjoy the advantage of the opportunity so that they could be provided better facilities on the part of RCB. He informed that the National Bank Booth placed in the RCB branch would remain open on Saturdays 22nd and 29th June 2024 from 9:00am to 12:30 pm. He also thanked the bank administration for their full support, and also requested that the citizens might not face any problem in depositing their dues. He also said that the revenue staff would be present in the offices for proper guidance.