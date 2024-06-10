Pakistan earns $667m by exporting transport services in 9 months

Pakistan earned US $667.946 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows a nominal decline of 2.20 percent as compared to $682.950 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed a decrease of 4.74 percent, going down from $194.770 million last year to $185.546 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 47.63 percent from $99.160 million last year to $51.930 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services, however, increased by 39.75 percent from $95.610 million to $133.616 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport decreased by 3.19 percent going down from $473.280 million last year to $458.190 million during July-March 2023-24.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.95 percent, from $315.590 million to $296.800 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 6.06 percent, from $ 18.800 million to $ 19.940 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed an increase of 1.84 percent from $138.890 million to $141.450 million.