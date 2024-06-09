PPP has not been consulted for budget 2024-25: Khurshid

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former federal minister Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has claimed that PPP has not been consulted in preparation of budget 2024-25.

“The government neither told us anything related to the budget nor took us into confidence. We don’t know what the PML-N is doing about privatisation policy, taxes, developmental programme,” the senior PPP leader said in a statement issued on Sunday. He sounded angry as the PPP was unaware of relief measures for the inflation-stricken segments. Syed Khurshid Shah said he is “unaware whether the government is preparing a budget of its own or the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) budget is being imposed.”

He said that the PPP’s proposals should have been included in the federal budget at any cost. “People will ask us [being supporter of the PML-N government] what we have done. Will we tell them that we don’t even know about it?”

Syed Khurshid Shah said that the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will have to see politically what decision to take regarding the budget – which will be announced on June 12.