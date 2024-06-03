Envoy Marilina pledges to give new impetus to Pak-Italy relations

The Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin in a heartfelt address on Italy’s 78th National Day acknowledging Pakistan’s strategic importance, pledged to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors during his tenure.

In an event late at night on Sunday held in connection with the celebrations of Italian Republic Day, the envoy extended her gratitude to the Pakistani people for their warm welcome, viewing it as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Federal Minister for Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the chief guest while Senator Sherry Rehman was invited as a special guest.

Italy and Pakistan share a longstanding bond that transcends geographical boundaries. The Ambassador reflected on the depth and diversity of their bilateral relations, a revelation that has unfolded since his appointment. Representing Italy in Pakistan was not just an honor but also a privilege, as she navigated the complexities of this strategic partnership in a region pivotal to global political, economic, and demographic dynamics, Italian Ambassador remarked.

The Pakistani diaspora in Italy served as a testament to the strong ties between the two nations. Their presence, marked by entrepreneurs, researchers, students, and workers, enriches both societies and fosters a sense of mutual understanding and appreciation’ she acknowledged.

The significant remittances they send back home, Marilina said, underscored the strength of the bond between Italy and Pakistan.

Trade emerges as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation, with Italy’s recent establishment of the Italian Trade Agency Office in Islamabad signaling a renewed commitment to strengthening commercial ties.

The Ambassador recognized Pakistan’s immense potential, particularly in sectors like agriculture and energy generation, where Italian expertise can play a transformative role.

In the realm of agriculture, Italy’s innovative technologies offer solutions to Pakistan’s climate resilience and modernization challenges. Initiatives like the Programme for Poverty Reduction through Rural Development demonstrate Italy’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress and fostering an emerging agribusiness sector.

Beyond economic cooperation, cultural exchange forms the bedrock of Italy-Pakistan relations, dating back to the 19th century’ she remarked. Renowned scholars like Professor Giuseppe Tucci have unearthed the shared heritage of the Gandhara region, laying the foundation for ongoing archaeological missions supported by the Italian government.

As the Italian Ambassador concluded her address, she reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to strengthening the bonds between Italy and Pakistan. With a shared vision for a brighter future, both nations embark on a journey of collaboration and friendship, guided by mutual respect and a desire for prosperity.

The Embassy of Italy in Islamabad and the Consulate in Karachi stand as beacons of this commitment, renewing their dedication to fostering closer ties between the two countries and peoples. As the world continues to evolve, the enduring partnership between Italy and Pakistan serves as a testament to the transformative power of cooperation and friendship.