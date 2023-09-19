ECP approves major reshuffle in KP bureaucracy

At the request of the provincial Establishment Department, the Election Commission of Pakistan has approved a major reshuffle in provincial bureaucracy. The Election Commission has issued a letter to the Secretary of Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which it approved the transfer of 25 officers including 15 secretaries in KP. According to the letter Dr. Umber Ali has been appointed as Secretary Housing Department, Dr. Imtiaz Hussain as Secretary of Finance, Zulfiqar Ali Shah as Secretary of Industry, Mahmood Hasan as Secretary of Excise and Taxation, Muhammad Idris Secretary of C&W, Mohammad Ayaz, Amar Afaq, Rashid Khan instructed to report to the establishment. Similarly, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq was appointed as Secretary of Transport, Anila Mahfouz Durrani as Secretary of Zakat and Usher, Arshad Khan as Secretary of Higher Education, Mohammad Asrar Secretary of Livestock, Muthar Zeb as Secretary CR, Mohammad Tahir Orakzai Secretary Irrigation, Dawood Khan Secretary Local Government, Shahid Sohail Secretary Public Health, Muhammad Bakhtiar Special Secretary Agriculture appointed, Matiullah, Abdul Basit, Ehsanullah, Muhammad Abid have been instructed to report to the establishment. Zarif Almani has been appointed as Secretary of Food, Inayatullah Secretary of Relief, and Nasir Ahmed as Secretary of Energy.