In response to the whitefly threat to the cotton crop, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has instructed Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu to implement immediate protective measures on an emergency basis. Secretary Agriculture is set to visit Jampur today to oversee these security measures. As part of the whitefly eradication campaign, helicopters and drones, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, will be deployed for crop spraying in southern Punjab. The initiative commences with the deployment of two drones in the Rajanpur area, where 1000 liters of potent pesticide will be applied over 300 acres in Jampur. Additionally, 1400 high-pressure spray machines are being utilized in Rajanpur and Bahawalpur districts, with a concerted effort to secure ample canal water for the cotton zones. The Pakistan Army has graciously provided helicopters and drones for the extensive spraying operation.

Expressing solidarity with the diligent farmers, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reassured that their tireless efforts will not be in vain. Every conceivable measure will be employed to shield the cotton crop from the whitefly a. Complimentary spraying is underway in the affected regions, complemented by the provision of technical support and disseminating awareness through both print and electronic media. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the Agriculture Department has promptly initiated emergency measures in the affected areas.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi distributed plots allotment letters among the families of 32 police martyrs at the south Punjab secretariat in Multan and announced not to charge ownership and transfer fees of plots from the martyrs’ heirs. He stated that the army and police martyrs are our heroes, those sacrificing their lives while defending our borders and homes live in our hearts. Nations never forget their heroes; he added and praised the police’s role in maintaining law and order in the province. The police showed great courage to chase away the dacoits in the Kacha area; Mohsin Naqvi said and consoled the families of the martyrs. IG police praised the CM for the steps taken for the welfare of the police.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, ACS (South Punjab), Addl IG (South Punjab), commissioner, RPO, DG MDA and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members made a detailed visit to Nishtar Hospital Multan and Mumtazabad police station last night. Patients and their attendants raised concerns about the lack of medical facilities, with complaints of no free medicines, tests, or injections available at the hospital. Several wards’ ACs were found to be non-functional and complaints regarding overcharging in the parking area were also raised. CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed strong displeasure and reprimanded the MS. He immediately removed the medical superintendent and ordered to take action against the lab incharge for telling lies to the patients and conducting tests from outside. He also directed to register an FIR against the contractor for parking overcharging.

Earlier, the CM visited PS Mumtazabad along with ministers and high officials. He inspected the front desk and reviewed the pace of resolution of public complaints. The CM ordered to keep the complainants informed regarding their complaints. He also inspected the moharar room, store and maalkhana besides enquiring accused persons, confined in lockup, about their cases.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police, commissioner, RPO and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, embarked on the second day of his visit to Multan. During his tour, the Chief Minister paid visits to Shehbaz Sharif DHQ Hospital Multan, Cadet College, Press Club Multan, and Darbar Shah Shams Tabraiz. Accompanied by provincial ministers and officials, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the journey to the Cardiology Institute on foot from the hotel. There, he meticulously inspected the OPD and various departments of the hospital, taking the time to personally meet with patients and inquire about their medical needs. Additionally, he examined the ongoing construction on the second floor and received a comprehensive briefing on the Institute of Cardiology’s expansion project.

He proceeded to inspect the various wards of Shahbaz Sharif DHQ Hospital, closely assessing the treatment facilities available. He also took time to inquire about the accessibility of free medicines and medical tests from both patients and medical practitioners.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi then visited the Multan Press Club, where he assessed the amenities available for the journalist community. Later, in the company of the provincial cabinet, he reached the Shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabraiz, marking the initiation of the renovation, expansion, and restoration project for the shrine complex. During this visit, he received detailed briefings on the expansion project and emphasized the need for expeditious completion.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by provincial ministers, chief secretary, and other officials, arrived in Muzaffargarh via coasters. During his visit, Chief Minister Naqvi toured Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, and the Industrial Estate Site. He announced the construction of a new nursing school adjacent to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital and meticulously inspected various departments within the facility, including the emergency room, operation theater, reception counter, and dialysis unit. He took time to meet with patients and their attendants, inquiring about their well-being and the medical services provided.

Upon noticing an elderly patient in need, Chief Minister Naqvi promptly ensured their admission to the hospital. The patient expressed gratitude and offered prayers to Chief Minister Naqvi. He also directed the immediate transfer of a 17-year-old awaiting a kidney transplant for six months to PKLI and directed a plan to address the backlog of dialysis patients. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of accommodating patients through additional shifts and increasing the availability of dialysis machines.

The Chief Minister received a briefing on the hospital’s operations and expressed satisfaction with the current medical facilities while urging further improvements in management. He then proceeded to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, where he observed the process of issuing slips at the reception counter. He meticulously examined the CT scan room, X-ray, emergency ward, and visited both surgical and medical wards. Additionally, Chief Minister Naqvi visited the Institute of Psychiatry and Turkish Drug Abuse, inquiring about the treatment, medicines, and available facilities from patients and their families.

Addressing the media after the visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the quality of care provided at District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, noting its comparative excellence to many hospitals in larger cities. He highlighted the need for continued improvement in primary health care department hospitals to alleviate pressure on urban healthcare facilities.

Late night visited Nishtar Hospital Multan that was in worse condition than District Headquarter Hospital Muzaffargarh. He said that the order to change the MS of Nishtar Hospital Multan had been given to administration, further changes are being considered. People from Balochistan and Sindh come for treatment in Multan. The whole team has gone to Tayyab Erdogan Hospital, the heart is happy to see the hospital, it is even better than the hospitals in Lahore.