UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

Thousands of children have been put at risk amid a resurgence of violence at a Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon, the UN’s top humanitarian official in the country said Friday.

Clashes between rival factions in the Ein el Hilweh camp, the largest in Lebanon, have also displaced thousands of refugees, according to reports.

Armed groups have taken over eight schools run by UNRWA, the UN agency providing support to Palestine refugees, preventing around 6,000 children from accessing the classroom as a new school year gets underway.

“Education institutions must be safe and neutral spaces, critical for children’s learning, well-being, and growth,” Imran Riza, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, said in a statement. He underscored that use of schools by armed groups are not only a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights laws but also jeopardize the future of the entire community.