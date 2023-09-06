Mini Library installed in a Salon to encourage reading in Bajur

The new bookshelf is now waiting for visitors in the Barbar shop, located in the Bajuar tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

This is perhaps the first of its kind initiative to promote reading habits among the visitors of the Baber shop in the tribal belt of Pakistan

The library has various Islamic, Pashto and history books, which have been decorated in the designated area inside the hairdresser’s shop.

The step was taken by Rehman Khan, 21, a student of bachelor and also running this shop in the Salarzai area of the Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The hairdresser of the shop said that the initiative aims to promote the culture of reading among the local people in the Bajaur district.

He said that the visitors who came here mostly often engage in political discussion, which possibly lead to the fight or heated augments, Rehman added.

The barber said that due to such reasons, I took the intuitive to calm the salon atmosphere by bringing books to read.

He informed with such initiative, not only does the situation get controlled but also brings back the habit of reading among the people, Khan added.

The salon owner enlightened that the idea worked, and today, most of my customers end up reading a book, even if it is for five minutes.

The hairdresser responding to the question said that the decision was very tough when I discussed this idea with my close friends.

The owner of the shop said that it was such a challenging task in the beginning because even their close friends were laughing over the library idea in a barbershop.

The barber responding to the question said that currently we have a shortage of books and we are looking to further strengthen this library.

He concluded with a comment that we are looking for donation and that if anyone want to donate books or to a cause should contact us, Khan concluded.

This is one of the unique salons in the area where, they have fancy posters of models, no blaring music or television.

The barber shop has a mini library with over 400 books collection has been displayed on the two racks offering people a haven for book lovers without any distractions.

The visitors and locals also welcomed the steps of the local shop owner to promote a healthy reading culture.

Maaz Khan is a local resident and working as a journalist calling it a positive and pleasant change in the Bjaur tribal district.

The Bajaur base journalist said that many salons in the area have television to engage the visitors but this is some unique to setting up a library

He further enlightened the initiative and said that this shows a small effort but it can bring big changes in society, Khan added.

The local journalist also enlightened the other side of society and said smartphones are more common than books now, especially with the youth in Pakistan.

He regularly comes to the salon and says that at a small scale but I am happy that locals are changing and who make people invest time in the reading.

On a question, he recalls the time that this area was one of the most affected districts by terrorism from 2007 to date.

He further explains that Bajaur is going through militancy and Talibanization, which has enrooted deep impact on the area, Khan added.

The tribal journalist informed that the men of this rugged frontier city are now concerned about education as a sign of hope for many in Bajaur.

He stressed that we need more people like him to challenge taboos and take such steps to promote the positive side of the area.

The local journalist concluded with a comment that this idea is brilliant and the rest of the newly merged tribal districts should also implement it.

The province has just 18 public libraries, of which only two are still operating in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In July 2022, the government also announced the establishment of 12 public libraries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among them, seven libraries will be set up in seven tribal districts of Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, South and North Waziristan, and Kurram.