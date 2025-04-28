China supports Pakistan, calls for peaceful resolution with India

China has voiced strong support for Pakistan’s security and sovereignty as tensions with India continue to rise following the Pahalgam attack. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, stating that China supports Pakistan’s right to protect its territory. He also urged both countries to show restraint and resolve issues through dialogue.

During their call, Dar updated Wang on the evolving situation, stressing that Pakistan had no role in the April 22 attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir. He highlighted Pakistan’s readiness for an impartial and transparent investigation, which China also supported. Wang noted that military conflict benefits no one and emphasized the need to avoid escalation.

China’s support holds weight as India considers retaliatory actions. Experts believe Beijing would not want Islamabad to face a setback and may intervene to deter any military move by India. The Chinese foreign minister said both nations should avoid conflict and focus on peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Dar also spoke to UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and rejected India’s false accusations. He condemned India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Lammy called for de-escalation through peaceful means, and both leaders agreed to stay in touch as the situation unfolds.