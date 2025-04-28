China calls for restraint amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan

China has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint following rising tensions after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on April 22, killed 26 people, mostly tourists. In the aftermath, India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire across the Line of Control (LoC) for four consecutive nights. China has called for both countries to engage in dialogue and avoid further escalation.

The attack has sparked tensions, with India accusing Pakistan of cross-border links to the attackers, though Pakistan denies involvement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a neutral investigation. Meanwhile, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and imposed other measures, while Pakistan has retaliated by threatening to abandon the Simla Agreement and closing airspace to India.

International calls for de-escalation have increased, with the United Nations urging maximum restraint. Both China and the United States have also appealed for a peaceful resolution. The U.S. has expressed its support for India while encouraging both nations to seek a responsible solution. The ongoing diplomatic efforts come as both sides prepare for possible military actions.

In India-occupied Kashmir, tensions have led to large-scale crackdowns, with nearly 2,000 people detained by Indian authorities. There have also been reports of collective punishment, sparking further anger. Political leaders have called for careful handling of the situation to avoid alienating innocent people while targeting the guilty.