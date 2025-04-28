Hania Aamir’s role in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ likely to be dropped after Pahalgam incident

Following the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Indian media reports suggest Hania Aamir’s role in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 may be removed. Hania was expected to star alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in her first Indian film, though she never officially confirmed the role. Now, sources claim the filmmakers plan to remove her character entirely.

The film team has already decided to replace Hania’s role with a different actress. They will reportedly reshoot her scenes with the new cast member. These changes come after the April 22 attack that killed 26 people and intensified political tensions between India and Pakistan.

So far, the production team has not issued an official statement about dropping Hania from the film. Likewise, neither Hania Aamir nor lead actor Diljit Dosanjh has responded to the reports. However, the rumors continue to circulate within entertainment circles and media outlets.

Meanwhile, reports also claim Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulal may not be allowed to release in India on May 9, as previously planned. Although the film’s teaser and songs were released online, they have since been removed from YouTube, hinting at uncertainty around its release.