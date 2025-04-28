KL Rahul deserves t20 comeback at no. 4, says Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen praised KL Rahul’s renewed intent and suggested he should bat at No. 4 for India in T20s. Pietersen, currently a mentor at Delhi Capitals, said Rahul’s positive mindset and current form make him an ideal middle-order batter and wicketkeeper. He also emphasized India already has enough openers, so Rahul’s role should shift down the order.

Rahul, earlier in IPL 2025, admitted losing his attacking style by focusing too much on anchoring. He now aims to return to his boundary-hitting roots, which defined his early IPL success. With multiple 500-plus-run seasons, his earlier strike rates dropped due to captaincy pressure. However, his current freedom without leadership duties has brought new energy.

This season, Rahul has impressed on difficult pitches in Chennai and Bengaluru, scoring 77 and 93* with strike rates over 150. Though his Delhi stats don’t fully reflect it, his aggressive mindset is clearly back. Pietersen credited Rahul for adapting to modern T20 demands, saying it’s hard to change styles in your thirties.

Pietersen also discussed the new generation’s wild strokeplay, but stressed that tough wickets still reward proper technique. He admired Rahul and Kohli for reading match situations and playing with rhythm and control. He believes such players still play a key role, even in today’s fast-paced cricket.