Trump-backed crypto venture, CM discuss plan to promote blockchain technology

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab is rapidly advancing in the fields of digital technology and online trade.

The CM was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the World Liberty Organisation, an entity backed by US President Donald Trump.

The delegation comprised Zarry Folkman, Zarry Witkoff, and Chase Hero, while Bilal Bin Saqib, head of the Pakistan Crypto Council, also attended the meeting.

During the discussions, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz explored opportunities related to blockchain innovations, tokenization, real-world assets, and the development of stable applications. She also discussed plans to promote blockchain technology across Punjab.

The chief minister reviewed the tokenization of real assets including minerals, agriculture, and Pakistan’s abundant natural resources.

She deliberated on the implementation of stable coin solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, performance, and security in digital transactions.

Highlighting the need for a robust framework for remittances, financial transactions, and global trade, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her support for integrating Pakistan’s economic and financial systems with a decentralized financial model.

She appreciated the innovative economic ideas presented by the World Liberty Organization delegation and reaffirmed her commitment to positioning Punjab as a regional leader in digital innovation.

The chief minister also briefed the delegation on the Punjab government’s ongoing initiatives in digitalization, technological advancements, and financial partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the tragic blast at Bandar Shahid Rajaei Port in Iran.

The chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by the incident.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a young girl who fell from a swing in Faisalabad.

While offering her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the chief minister also sought a detailed report from the Commissioner Faisalabad regarding the incident.