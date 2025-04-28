US engages both sides as Pahalgam attack sparks India-Pakistan tensions

The United States has called on both India and Pakistan to resolve their differences peacefully following the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam. A State Department spokesperson said the US is monitoring the situation closely and remains in contact with both countries at several levels.

Washington expressed strong support for India and condemned the attack, which killed over two dozen people. However, Pakistan firmly denied any involvement and demanded a neutral investigation to uncover the facts. Tensions have grown sharply since the incident.

Experts say the US is unlikely to play a mediating role this time. Analysts like Michael Kugelman noted that Washington now views India as a stronger partner than Pakistan. Former ambassador Hussain Haqqani also stated that the US currently has little interest in calming regional tensions.

Meanwhile, diplomatic fallout has intensified. India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, prompting Pakistan to retaliate by closing its airspace and threatening to exit the Simla Agreement. Pakistan’s National Security Committee urged India to stop using such attacks for political gain and avoid escalating conflict.