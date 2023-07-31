IGP Sindh discusses steps for strengthening investigation dept

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday presided over a meeting to discuss the necessary steps regarding strengthening the Investigation Department of police and its coordination with the Crime Scene Unit. The IGP Sindh instructed that taking care of the financial and administrative matters of the Crime Scene Unit would be the responsibility of the concerned SSP Investigation. He said it will be the responsibility of the Station House Officer to immediately inform the station Investigation Officer (IO) about the call received regarding any incident. After confirming the authentication of call, the SIO or IO along with the Crime Scene Unit will ensure immediate access to the crime scene with the objective of securing and collecting the available evidence related to the incident and making their forensic investigation process successful and effective.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said for the successful investigation of the cases or the successful completion of the cases, it was necessary to use the professional capacity, experience and expertise in the best way. The Additional IGP Investigation gave a detailed briefing during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs of Training, Crime/Investigation, Headquarters, DIGPs and AIGPs of IT, Legal, Logistics, Admin, Finance, Operations and DSP Crime Scene Unit.