Govt ensures sustainability of external, fiscal sectors in FY2023

The government has succeeded in ensuring the sustainability of the external and fiscal sectors through various tough decisions and stabilization measures in FY2023. In FY2024, the government is gearing towards achieving higher growth of 3.5 percent through various measures like the Kissan package, industrial support, export promotion, encouragement of the IT sector, and resource mobilization, etc, according to the Monthly Economic and Update and Outlook Monthly report issued by the Ministry of finance here on Wednesday. According to the report, to achieve higher and sustainable economic growth, it will require prudent and effective economic decisions, political and economic certainty, and continuation of friendly economic policies along with enough foreign exchange financing.

The recent IMF approval of the stand-by arrangement and other bilateral and multilateral inflows will pave the way to further improve the macroeconomic environment and the confidence of economic agents. Despite of substantial decline in imports, the LSM and the overall slowdown in economic activity, the government’s effective resource mobilization strategy remained effective in maintaining the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection growth at 16.6 percent, while non-tax grew by 31 percent, the report said.

Similarly, on the expenditure side, though mounting interest expenditure remained a significant burden on fiscal accounts, curtailing non-interest spending triggered a primary deficit to narrow down. For FY2024, the government is taking various measures for domestic resource mobilization. The government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy for every sector of the economy in an effort to revive economic growth and move towards a higher inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory.

Further different administrative and policy measures have been introduced to increase the tax collection.

Additionally, SBP’s withdrawal of restrictions on imports will create demand for imports. All these measures will be supportive in improving the revenues, the report said. On the expenditure side, various austerity measures are in place that will be helpful in reducing non-productive expenditures. About the overall Economic Activity, the Monthly Economic Indicator (MEI) is developed as a tool to distribute the past annual GDP numbers, as reported by the PBS, on a monthly/quarterly basis, and to now cast on that same frequency GDP growth for the FY in which the National Accounts are not yet available, the report said. The MEI calculated for July-22 to June-23 is well aligned with the newly published national accounts for FY2023.

It indicates that since April, MEI, following the upward trend, is showing the signs of improvement and is expected to be positive in the coming months.

According to the report, the FY2023 was a challenging fiscal year, however, it has witnessed noteworthy fiscal and current account balance improvements.

The government’s stern decisions and stabilization measures have steered the country towards a sustainable path.

The growth targets of 3.5 percent are anticipated to be met through Kissan package, industrial support, export promotion, encouragement of the IT sector, and resource mobilization efforts.

On the global front, the economic activity in major advanced economies is still showing signs of weakness, mainly due to the continuation of monetary tightening measures. Inflation has fallen in some economies due to lower energy prices, but food and services prices continue to rise, contributing to the persistent high inflation. Monetary tightening measures are still in place. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has declined to 29.4 percent in the month of June 2023 from 38.0 percent recorded in May 2023. The food inflation (urban) has declined from 48.1 percent to 40.8 percent. The sensitive price indicator (SPI) also declined by 0.07 percent on the week ended 20 July, 2023. The fiscal front has seen an important improvement, with the primary deficit reducing significantly from Rs. 945.3 billion last year to Rs. 112.0 billion during Jul-May FY2023.