CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Khelta Punjab’ Games 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Khelta Punjab’ Inter-Division Games 2025 with the vision to populate the playgrounds and engage the youth in healthy sporting activities in the province.

“I am immensely pleased to be among the youth and wish to see the youth prosper in sports, education and other fields”, the Chief Minister said while addressing the young athletes and sports administrators from across the province at the Punjab Stadium here on Thursday, adding she wished to see ‘champions’ in every nook and corner of Punjab.

‘Khelta Punjab’ Games 2025, the first of its kind, have entered the final stage. Inter-Club level competitions were held across the province in the first phase while winners competed at the district level in the second phase and qualified for the Division level games in the third stage.