Moammar Rana’s director reveals reality behind drunk appearance

Lollywood veteran Moammar Rana has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s film industry since the 90s.

Known for his impressive career, he was all set to make a comeback with a significant role in the film ‘Baap.’ However, what was supposed to be a grand premiere turned into an unexpected controversy.

Videos from the event showed Moammar Rana swaying unsteadily, with his team struggling to support him. His seemingly intoxicated appearance went viral, sparking criticism and speculation about his condition. Until now, the actor has remained silent on the matter. In an exclusive conversation, ‘Baap’ director Nadeem Cheema shared his thoughts on the controversy. He defended Rana, stating that he was perfectly fine when they last spoke an hour before the premiere. However, by the time he arrived at the event, his condition had changed drastically. Cheema suggested that Rana might have been feeling unwell or had taken some medication, but he refrained from making any definitive claims. He emphasized that Moammar Rana is a legendary actor who has contributed significantly to Pakistan’s entertainment industry and urged people to stop jumping to conclusions.

The actor himself has not yet addressed the incident publicly, but according to Cheema, he will share his side of the story soon. Until then, fans and critics alike continue to speculate on what happened that night.