Rakhi Sawant reveals plans to tie the knot with a Pakistani man

Indian actor Rakhi Sawant has unveiled her plans to get married to a Pakistani man, saying she is getting a lot of proposals from the neighbouring country. In her recent interaction with The Times of India, Rakhi said, “I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect.” She also supported the cross-border marriages between the people of the arch-rival nations, stating marriages between Indians and Pakistanis “promote peace and understanding between the two countries”. “Indians and Pakistanis can’t do without each other. I love Pakistani people, and I have many fans there,” the Main Hoon Na actor said. She also shared details about her potential suitor, Dodi Khan – who is an actor, saying: “The marriage will take place in Pakistan with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai.” Rakhi was first married to actor Ritesh Raj Singh, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 15. However, their marriage ended in February 2022. Later, she married businessman Adil Khan Durrani, but that also didn’t last, with Rakhi levelling charges of extramarital affairs against him.