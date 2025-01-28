Asad Qaiser reaffirms Ali Amin as KP CM, says no talk of removal

In an interview with a private TV Channel, Asad Qaiser, a central leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former speaker, addressed various political developments within the party.

He emphasized that Ali Amin Gandapur will remain the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating, “There is no talk of removing him at the moment.” He further noted that the province is currently facing significant challenges, but there are no plans to replace the Chief Minister at this stage.

Qaiser also revealed that he has met with PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, to discuss party matters. He explained that the newly appointed provincial president would be responsible for making changes to other positions within the party.

Reflecting on his political journey, Qaiser explained his decision to step down as the elected provincial president after he became the Speaker of the National Assembly. ”

It was decided that official and party posts should be separated, so I left my party position after a year and a half,” he shared. He also mentioned the changes within PTI’s leadership, citing that Pervez Khattak resigned as Secretary General and was replaced by Jahangir Tareen, while Azam Swati took over as provincial president in Qaiser’s place.

Qaiser made it clear that he does not belong to any specific faction within the party, stating, “I am in Imran Khan’s group.” He reiterated his loyalty to PTI and Imran Khan, saying, “Imran Khan is PTI.”

The former Speaker also addressed the topic of corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that there is no corruption in the province under PTI’s leadership. He praised Imran Khan’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and insisted that if there were any corruption, the evidence should be brought forward.

Referring to the ongoing investigations into Atif Khan, he clarified that the notices against him were issued during the interim government, further stressing PTI’s firm stance on taking action against corruption, should any evidence arise.

Asad Qaiser also commented on the role of Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, in the political landscape, asserting that she is primarily a housewife with no direct involvement in politics. He noted, however, that when the situation demands, it is her responsibility to raise her voice for her rights and in support of her husband.

Finally, Qaiser hinted at further changes within the party structure, confirming that the new provincial president will be instrumental in reshuffling other party positions.