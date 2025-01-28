Rectors, VCs from OIC states visit TUF for academic collaboration

A delegation of vice chancellors, rectors, directors, deans and professors from renowned universities of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) to promote educational collaboration among Islamic countries in addition to improve academic standards and exchange resources on a global scale. A TUF spokesman said here on Monday that the 30-member delegation included representatives from Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia, such as Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Bin Sahib, Vice Chancellor Prof Ts Dr Norazah Abdul Rahman, Deputy Vice Chancellor Research and Innovation, Ms Nur Syazwani binti Ahamad Azahari, Prof Ir Dr Ahmad Sabirin Zoolfakar, Director BITCOM /COMSTECH and Mr Afizul bin Sobri.

From the University of Technology Sarawak, Malaysia, the attendees included Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid, Vice Chancellor, W/o Prof Khairuddin and Prof Dr Tariq Zaman, Professor, IT Services, Heritage, AI. Somali National University was represented by Prof Hassan Osman Ga’al, Rector, while Islamic University in Uganda included Prof Dr Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, Rector. Dhaka International University in Bangladesh was represented by Prof Dr M Hafizur Rahman, COMSTECH Focal Person for Bangladesh, and Mr Mahdi Amini, Director of International Cooperation Department, MSTF in Iran. From Benadir University, Somalia, Prof Dr Mohamed Mohamoud Hassan Rector participated alongside representatives from Islamic Call University, Uganda: Dr Idris Abdallah, Acting Vice Chancellor, and Dr Adnan Ali Adikata, International Relations Manager. Palestine Technical University-Kadoorie (PTUK), West Bank, Palestine, was represented by Prof Hussein Shanak President and the University of Palestine, Gaza, Palestine, by Prof Dr Salem Sabbah, Head of the Board of Trustees.