PTI files contempt petition over denied access to Imran Khan at Adiala jail

The Islamabad High Court has received a contempt of court petition regarding Imran Khan’s access at Adiala Jail. Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, filed the petition on Thursday. They completed biometric verification before submitting their legal challenge.

The petition accuses Adiala Jail authorities of violating previous court orders. These orders allowed meetings with Imran Khan, the party’s founding chairman. PTI leaders claim their repeated attempts to meet Khan were deliberately blocked, despite clear court rulings.

Earlier, a similar petition had been filed but had not been heard. This new petition reignites the legal struggle for Khan’s access, as he remains in custody. Additionally, Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan, supported the petition by attending the court.

Earlier this week, seven PTI leaders were briefly detained outside Adiala Jail while trying to visit Khan. The Islamabad High Court’s response to this contempt petition could impact prison policies, judicial authority, and the rights to political access for detained individuals.