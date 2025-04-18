IHC stops CDA actions against wedding halls amid food poisoning scare

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has paused the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) actions against wedding halls and marquees in the city. During a recent hearing, Justice Inam Amin Minhas issued a written order in response to a petition from Ghulam Moinul Haq Gilani. The court instructed all parties to submit comments within 15 days and barred any punitive actions until the next hearing.

This legal decision comes after the CDA issued directives on August 16, 2023, which the petitioner claims violated fundamental rights through changes in relevant laws. The case has now been adjourned until May 21 for further hearings.

In a related incident, over 360 guests suffered food poisoning at a wedding reception in Johar Town, Lahore. More than 200 individuals required hospitalization, with several in critical condition. This occurred at a private marquee booked by Sarfraz for his wedding, where guests exhibited severe symptoms shortly after eating.

Sarfraz accused the marquee management of providing unhygienic and substandard food. In reaction, food safety officials collected samples for testing, and local authorities launched an investigation. An FIR was filed, and officials pledged to take strict action if negligence is proven.